Odisha CM Naveen greets Dalai Lama on birthday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wished Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

The chief minister also posted his picture with the Dalai Lama on his official Twitter handle.

“Warm birthday wishes to His Holiness @DalaiLama. May you be blessed with long and healthy life, spreading love, compassion and goodwill around the world,” Patnaik tweeted.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959. The Tibetan government-in-exile operates from India and over 1,60,000 Tibetans live in the country.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has visited Odisha several times and had met Patnaik at his residence in November 2017.

The current Dalai Lama is the longest reigning and longest living of all his predecessors. He has already mentioned on numerous occasions that he may be the last of his line to be discovered unless something changes. In 2011, he insinuated that he may “retire” at the age of 90.