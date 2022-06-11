Odisha reports 24 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 24 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 10th June
New Positive Cases: 24
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 15
Local contacts: 9
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 2
2. Jharsuguda: 5
3. Khurda: 12
4. Sundargarh: 3
5. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31864297
Positive: 1288620
Recovered: 1279292
Active cases: 149
