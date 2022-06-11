Odisha reports 24 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 24 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 10th June

New Positive Cases: 24

Of which 0-18 years: 3

In quarantine: 15

Local contacts: 9

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2

2. Jharsuguda: 5

3. Khurda: 12

4. Sundargarh: 3

5. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 11

Cumulative tested: 31864297

Positive: 1288620

Recovered: 1279292

Active cases: 149