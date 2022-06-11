Covid Cases In Odisha
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Odisha reports 24 fresh Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
50

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 24 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 3 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 10th June

New Positive Cases: 24
Of which 0-18 years: 3
In quarantine: 15
Local contacts: 9

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 2
2. Jharsuguda: 5
3. Khurda: 12
4. Sundargarh: 3
5. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31864297
Positive: 1288620
Recovered: 1279292
Active cases: 149

Haraprasad Das 16987 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking