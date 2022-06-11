Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Kulgam

Kulgam: One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces, police said on Saturday.

Reportedly, the encounter broke out in the Khandipora area in the early hours of Friday-Saturday.

“EncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

