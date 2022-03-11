Odisha reports 104 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 104 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 24 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 10th March

New Positive Cases: 104

Of which 0-18 years: 24

In quarantine: 61

Local contacts: 43

District-wise breakout:

1. Balasore: 15

2. Balangir: 5

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 2

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Gajapati: 13

7. Jagatsinghpur: 3

8. Jajpur: 2

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 7

13. Khurda: 10

14. Koraput: 3

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nawarangpur: 2

17. Nayagarh: 1

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 16

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 12

22. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 135

Cumulative tested: 29784784

Positive: 1286457

Recovered: 1276285

Active cases: 1014