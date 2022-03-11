Odisha reports 104 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 104 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 24 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 10th March
New Positive Cases: 104
Of which 0-18 years: 24
In quarantine: 61
Local contacts: 43
District-wise breakout:
1. Balasore: 15
2. Balangir: 5
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 2
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Gajapati: 13
7. Jagatsinghpur: 3
8. Jajpur: 2
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 7
13. Khurda: 10
14. Koraput: 3
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nawarangpur: 2
17. Nayagarh: 1
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 16
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 12
22. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 135
Cumulative tested: 29784784
Positive: 1286457
Recovered: 1276285
Active cases: 1014