PM Modi Unveils Bundelkhand Expressway In UP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The 296 kilometres-long four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore rupees under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by the prime minister in February 2020 and the construction was completed in 28 months.

Besides improving connectivity in the region, the expressway will also give a major boost to economic development.

The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth, said the Prime Minister.

The expressway originates in Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot and merges with Agra Lucknow expressway in Etawah. It reduces travel time to Delhi from Chitrakoot by 40%. One could reach Delhi in six hours against 10 hours earlier.