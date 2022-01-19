Odisha Panchayat Polls: 52,868 Candidates File Nominations On Day 3

Bhubaneswar: A total of 52,868 candidates have filed their nominations on Wednesday– the third day of the filing process for contesting in the upcoming Panchayat polls in Odisha.

As per the report furnished by the Secretary, State Election Commission, out of the 52,868 nominations filed today, 37,232 candidates have filed nominations for Ward Members, 8,947 for Sarpanch posts, 6,205 for Panchayat Samiti members and 484for Zilla Parishad members respectively.

The process for filling for nominations for contesting in the upcoming elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) started on Monday. On Day 1, 8,772 candidates filed nominations and on Day 2, 13,356 candidates filed nominations.

As per the schedule released by the State Election Commission, candidates can file their nominations for Sarpanch, Samiti member and Zilla Parishad member posts till January 21 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out on January 22.

While January 25 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Odisha will see Panchayat elections in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be made at the Block level on February 26, 27, and 28.