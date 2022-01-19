Cuttack City: 485 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 392 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 485 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 485 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 85 are from Institutional Quarantine, 190 are from Home Quarantine and 210 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 392 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 52,015 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 4,409 are active cases, 47,177 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.