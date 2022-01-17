8772 Candidates File Nominations On First Day Ahead Of Odisha Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Panchayat elections in Odisha, candidates have started filing their nominations from today.

According to reports, on the first day of the nomination filing process, a total of 8772 candidates have filed their nominations for the three-tier elections to the Panchayati Raj bodies in Odisha on Monday,

As per the report furnished by the Secretary, State Election Commission, 7116 candidates have nominated their names for elections to Ward Member posts while 1122 have proposed their names to fight for the post of Sarpanch. Similarly, 512 and 22 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the posts of Panchayat Samiti member and Zilla Parishad member, respectively.

As per the schedule released by the State Election Commission, candidates can file their nominations for Sarpanch, Samiti member and Zilla Parishad member posts till January 21 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out on January 22.

While January 25 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Odisha will see Panchayat elections in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be made at the Block level on February 26, 27, and 28.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 91,913 Ward members, 6793 Samiti members, 6794 Sarpanchs and 853 Zilla Parishad members will be elected during the Panchayat Elections in the State.