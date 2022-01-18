Panchayat Polls In Odisha: 13,356 Candidates File Nominations On Day 2

Bhubaneswar: A total of 13,356 candidates have filed their nominations on Tuesday– the second day of the filing process for contesting in the upcoming Panchayat polls in Odisha.

As per the report furnished by the Secretary, State Election Commission, out of the 13,356 nominations filed today, 10,736 candidates have filed nominations for Ward Members, 1,546 for Sarpanch posts, 1,034 Samiti members and 42 for Zilla Parishad members respectively.

Nominations for the panchayat elections have started on Monday in which 8,772 candidates filed nominations on the first day.

Also Read: 8772 Candidates File Nominations On First Day Ahead Of Odisha Panchayat Polls

As per the schedule released by the State Election Commission, candidates can file their nominations for Sarpanch, Samiti member and Zilla Parishad member posts till January 21 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out on January 22.

While January 25 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Odisha will see Panchayat elections in five phases on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be made at the Block level on February 26, 27, and 28.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 91,913 Ward members, 6793 Samiti members, 6794 Sarpanchs and 853 Zilla Parishad members will be elected during the Panchayat polls in Odisha.