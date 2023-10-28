Patha Utsav Held In Bhubaneswar Focusing High Electoral Participation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha celebrated the festival of democracy in the form of a state-level walkathon and Patha Utsav at Bhubaneswar today signalling the beginning of Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls 2024.

The walkathon was flagged off by Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer Odisha in the presence of District Election Officer Khordha Sudarshan Chakravarthy, senior officers, and the electoral icons.

A large number of students (17+), BLOs, campus ambassadors and citizens participated in the grand event.

Various awareness programs and cultural events were conducted on the SSR and electoral process-related themes. Kiosks for on-the-spot voter registration, a replica of a polling station, an EVM awareness camp, a quiz, Rangoli and painting were the other major attractions.

Similar events were also organised at all district head headquarters, subdivisions headquarters and Municipal corporations by the district election officers.

The focus is to encourage and facilitate enrolment of all 17+ and make democracy stronger through high electoral participation.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary & Chief Electoral Officer, Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi, BMC commissioner V Kulange, Khordha Collector Sudarshan Chakravarthy, ADM Khordha Pratap Beura, ADM Bhubaneswar Rudra Mohanty, Addl CEO Satrughna Kar, Subcollector Bhubaneswar Chinmaya Acharya, Financial Advisor Sanjay Lugun and Deputy CEO Smt Padmaja Dash and other officers were present.

A large number of students (17+), BLOs, campus ambassadors of ‘mun b mita’ and citizens participated in the grand event.

Along with the CEO, the election youth icon women grandmaster Ms Padmini Rout, eminent scientist and Infosys science prize winner Sri Bedang Das Mohanty and Social Activist Ms Sadhana Mishra(transgender icon) were present in the event and addressed the gathering for the casting of the vote for a better future.