Odisha Municipal Elections: Polling Begins

Bhubaneswar: Polling for the much-awaited Odisha Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls has begun. Odisha Urban Polls-2022 commenced as voting began in 106 Urban Local Bodies (47 Municipalities and 59 NACs) and three municipal corporations of the state at 8 am, today. The polling process is scheduled to continue till 5 pm.

Elections to the posts of mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) are being held for the very first time. NOTA option has also been introduced for first time in urban polls in the state.

Each polling booth has two EVMs– one for Chairperson/ Mayor election and another for Councillor/ Corporator election.

Over 40.55 lakh voters will cast their votes for 106 ULBs and 3 Municipal Corporations in the State. People will exercise their franchise in 1731 wards consisting of 3068 booths in 106 ULBs and in 168 wards consisting of 1407 booths in the three Municipal corporations- BMC, CMC and BeMC.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has made adequate security arrangements in different ‘Strong Rooms’ throughout the urban areas with CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock safety of EVMs ahead of the counting of votes on March 26.