Odisha Issues Covid Guidelines For March; Jatras Parties Get Permission

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has issued guidelines for the month of March 2021 to check the spread of Covid 19 in the State.

“Keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, an appropriate number of persons (subject to a ceiling of 2,000 persons) will be allowed ensuring maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm i.e., maintaining a distance of six feet from each other and the seating arrangement shall be made accordingly,” the guidelines said.

The Containment Zones will be notified by the respective District Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners and information will be shared with MOHFW. The notification shall be uploaded by the District Collector and by the State on their websites.

Containment measures, as prescribed by MOHFW, Government of India/H&FW Department, Government of Odisha, shall be scrupulously followed in the containment zones. Awareness shall be created in communities on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

It said that the organisers have to obtain prior approval of the local authorities and comply with the Covid-19 protocols likes wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and provision of thermal scanning during the show.

The guidelines asked the Jatra organisers to provide the facility of online ticket booking and open sufficient number of counters to prevent rush of people.

The organisers shall be responsible for due compliance of these norms/ conditions.

Notably, Jatra artistes and persons associated have been staging a fast-unto-death protest at Lower PMG square in Bhubaneswar demanding permission for the shows with 2,000 spectators.

Likewise, only 500 persons will be permitted to attend the marriage, funeral/last rites-related gatherings with certain conditions. The organisers of the functions shall provide masks to those who come to the venue without the face covers.

Regulation of activities in areas outside the Containment Zones i.e Large gatherings, congregations shall continue to be prohibited. Social/religious/ political/sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceiling. In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, within the ceiling prescribed above, so as to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norms. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

Permission for such functions/ gatherings shall be accorded by the respective District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners or other officers authorised by them.

Marriage, funeral/ last rites related gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons, subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceilings In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, subject to the above ceilings, so as to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory The host of the marriage/ funeral function shall make necessary arrangement for checking at the entry point and ensure wearing of mask by the guests/ others during the entire duration of their participation Host shall make arrangement to provide masks to those who have not come with appropriate mask.

Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumers (B2C) exhibitions shall be allowed in exhibition halls with participants/ visitors up to 50% of the hall capacity complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Notwithstanding closure of Academic/ Technical Skill Development Institutions, the followings will be permitted: