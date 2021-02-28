Major Fire At Satkosia Eco Retreat Festival

Cuttack: At least three cottages set up at Satkosia eco-retreat festival near Baliput in Cuttack district reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out at the site in the early hours of Sunday.

In a fire accident at Satkosia Eco Retreat at 5 am today, 3 tents caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fortunately, there was no injury or loss of life. All guests are safe. Inquiry into the matter is being conducted. — Department of Tourism, Odisha (@TourismDptt) February 28, 2021



Senior IPS officer Sanjeev Panda and his friends, who were present at the camp had a narrow escape in the mishap.

While the exact cause of the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire was triggered by an Electrical short circuit.