Odisha In Preparedness To Tackle Heatwave

Bhubaneswar: All administrative preparations have been finalized this year to deal with possible heatwave with the commencement of the summer season. This was revealed at a meeting of the state-level preparatory committee chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commissioner joined the meeting in digital mode from the Lok Seva Bhawan and discussed the preparedness made to tackle heatwave during summer.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to re-examine the existing drinking water supply, heatstroke treatment in health care institutions, fire prevention, and so on and to make them fully operational while staying vigilant. Mohapatra directed that all drinking water sources be cleaned up and regular inspections and emergency repairs are made where necessary.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to build water pots for animals and birds near tube wells and wells, to build small dams through sandbags in the forests, and to install water tanks where necessary. In both urban and rural areas, residents have been urged to keep water pots near the house for animals and birds.

A senior official of the Indian Meteorological Department said that when the maximum temperature reaches above 45 degrees Celsius in a particular place, the heatwave usually occurs. For this purpose, daily temperatures will be monitored in each weather subdivision. Temperatures are currently being recorded in about 30 places in the state.

Development Commissioner PK Jena said that preparations for the summer had begun in February this year. Meanwhile, the work plan for 2022 has been drawn up. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been sent to all departments. Mr. Jena directed the relevant departments to regularly inform the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner about the progress of the implementation of their respective countermeasures.

Chief Secretary Mohapatra further directed to hold meetings of district disaster management authorities and keep a close eye on the heatwave situation. Disaster preparedness groups were asked to meet every day to assess the situation and prepare for the response. He also ordered the release of earlier warnings about the heatwave.

Development Commissioner PK Jena urged district and block level officials to continue to raise awareness about heatwave and heatstroke in gram panchayats and urban areas. Chief Secretary Mohapatra directed the media, voluntary associations, Panchayati Raj institutions, village communities to be actively involved.

The meeting focused on drinking water supply, heatstroke treatment, the availability of ORS packages with Anganwadi and ASHA workers, water and medical care for animals, construction of restrooms for workers with drinking water facilities, and necessary timing changes in educational institutions and Anganwadis. The necessary decisions were made in detail, including water and overcrowding control, first-aid arrangements, continuous power supply, canal discharge, and support for people suffering from sunstroke of heatstroke.