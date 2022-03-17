Bhagavad Gita To Be Part Of School Syllabus For Class 6-12 In Gujarat Schools

Gandhinagar: Gujarat government led by Bhupendrabhai Patel on Thursday announced that it will include Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12.

A circular issued by the state government in this regard said the idea is to “cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions”.

Indian culture and epistemology should be included in the school curriculum in a way that is conducive to the holistic development of the students, the circular goes on to add.

This was announced by Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani in the legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation for the education department.

“The aim is to introduce the values and principles enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum,” said Vaghani.

The decision was in line with the Centre’s New Education Policy that recommends the introduction of modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India’s rich and diverse culture, the minister added.