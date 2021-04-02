Odisha: Helpline Number Released To Curb Wildlife Crimes

Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising number of wildlife crimes, Crime Branch STF has issued a new helpline number to curb the same.

As per available reports, the helpline number is: 9439263646

Locals are expected to actively cooperate in curbing forest and wildlife-related crimes, sources said.

Reportedly, anyone can give information related to the cutting of forests, stealing of wood, encroachment in forests, fire incident in forests, or poaching of animals on the given number round the clock.

Since the locals can directly connect easily, immediate instruction can be given to the forest officials of the place of occurrence to swing into action.