Class 9 Exam Date Announced In Odisha; Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The class 9 examinations will be conducted from April 22 to April 24 in two sittings for six subjects, announced the Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association popularly known as OSSTA.

As per schedule, the first sitting will be conducted from 7.00 AM till 9.00 AM, the second sitting will commence from 9.30 AM till 11.30 AM.

On April 22, the students will appear in the test for FLO (First Language Odia) and Science subjects followed by SLE (Second Language English) and Social Science on April 23 and Mathematics and Third Language on April 24.

The annual examination of Class 9 will be held as per the pattern recommended by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), informed Prakash Chandra Mohanty, General Secretary, OSSTA.

The schools those will take part in the examination can send Indent Proforma to office of the OSSTA by post or via e-mail at osstaexamination@gmail.com

Similarly, the pre-board examination of Class 10 students is scheduled from April 5 till April 7. The exam will be held in two sittings. The first sitting will start at 7.30 AM and will continue till 9.30 AM. The second sitting of the exam will begin from 10.00 AM till 12.00 PM. [Schedule: Odia and Science on first day, the test for English and Social Science will be held on second day and for Mathematics and Third Language on third day.]