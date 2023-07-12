Odisha Govt To Conduct Pilot Digital Crop Survey In Four Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has selected four districts— Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Nuapada and Deogarh— for Pilot Digital Crop Survey in the Kharif-2023 season.

In this regard, the State Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department conducted a workshop for training of taluka-level trainers on the Digital Crop Survey on July 12, 2023. This workshop witnessed the attendance of around 150 trainers who received instructions on how to successfully execute the Digital Crop Survey with the department’s assistance.

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of India intends to roll out Pilot Digital Crop Survey in Kharif-2023 in the 10 identified states including 4 districts of Odisha before rolling out the scheme for the entire country. The 4 Districts namely, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Nuapada and Deogarh are nominated by the State for the initial pilot.

The purpose of the Digital Crop Survey is to assess the plot-level crops grown in every season on each verified land and authenticate the data through physical inspection of Geo-tagged photographs. To be more exhaustive, the Crop Survey system enables the capture of crop information for each farmland plot, from within the boundary of the plot. Various stakeholders are employed to plan, manage, and conduct the survey. Surveyors appointed at the village level will be responsible for conducting the survey on the ground by using a mobile application.

In order to prepare the district and block officials for proper and smooth implementation of the said intervention with the help from Agriculture and Revenue department resources within the timeline (45 days), an in-person training session about the demonstration of the mobile application was held today at Krushi Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment. This was followed by a presentation on the importance of crop surveys, and a demonstration of the application and web portal, ending with a role-play activity by the participants to test their understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the different stakeholders and to get hands-on experience with operating the mobile application.

The state is looking forward to the successful implementation of a pilot Digital Crop Survey in 4 districts of Odisha from the Kharif-2023 season and will then be rolling it out in the entire State from the agricultural year 2024-25 based on the experience.

The inaugural session was attended by Mr Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Director of Agriculture & Food Production, and Mr Rohit Lenka, Director of Horticulture. Hands-on Training was imparted by Ms Sarita, Manager, CPMU. Technical Experts Mr Siddhant Agarwal, Ms Ankita of the SAMAGRA Team & Ms Kirti, State Coordinator, CPMU assisted & conducted the training.