JE Caught Taking Rs 30K Bribe In Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended a Junior Engineer of TPWODL in Bargaon Electrical Section in Sundargarh while taking a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a person for facilitating his appointment as an Electrical Helper on an outsourcing basis.

The accused JE, Ranjan Kumar Das, also threatened the complainant to appoint another person in his place, if the demanded bribe is not given. The entire bribe amount of Rs.30,000 has been recovered from accused JE Das and seized, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Das, JE from the DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.33 dtd.19.12.2023, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused Sri Das, JE., the Vigilance added.