Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday effected IPS reshuffle.

The Home Department, Odisha Government issued a notification in this regard according to which Current Director, Intelligence, Odisha, Lalit Das transferred and posted as OSD Home department.

As per the notification the 1993 batch IPS officer RP Koche, who is at present posted as the Additional DG of Police, SAP, gets additional charge of Director, Intelligence until further orders.