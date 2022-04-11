Reasons Why You Should Consume Mulberry During Summer

New Delhi: Mulberries are loaded with goodness and nutrients, and most of us have no clue about them. Also known as shahtoot, they are full of nutrients and vitamins and a cup of raw mulberries only accounts for 60 calories which makes it an ideal snack.

Improves digestive health

Mulberries contain a good amount of dietary fibre that our body needs for facilitating proper digestion. It bulks up the stool in the stomach and facilitates the movement of food through the digestive tract. This process relieves us from issues of constipation, bloating, and stomach cramps.

Controls blood sugar levels

If you want to keep a check on your body sugar levels, white mulberries are your go-to solution. Studies indicate that some of the chemicals present in white mulberries resemble that of medicines used to treat type-2 diabetes.

Reduces cancer risk

Mulberries are filled with anthocyanins that keep cancer cells at bay. They also contain resveratrol, which is known to have anti-cancer properties and thus helps to fight colon cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, and thyroid.

Improves blood circulation

Mulberries are rich in antioxidants that improve the functioning of the blood vessels by dilating them. This leads to a free flow of blood from the heart to other parts of the body thus ensuring blood pressure control. Mulberries are rich in iron and the presence of iron encourages the production of red blood cells.

Improves immunity

Mulberries use the alkaloids present in the macrophages to activate them, which is said to boost our immunity. They keep the immune system alert. Vitamin C present in mulberries is another immunity strengthening element.