Odisha Daily Wage Labourer Killed In Freak Mishap In Andhra Pradesh

Nuapada: A daily wage labourer of Nuapada district was killed in a freak mishap reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Majhi of Kikiribeda village under Khariar police limits in Nuapada district.

As per reports, Akshay with his wife Madane and toddler son Thabiram along with other villagers had gone to Andhra Pradesh to work in a brickyard three months ago.

On Wednesday, he came in contact with an electric circuit and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After post-mortem, the dead body has been handed over to his family members. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the dead body reached there. The village Sarapanch Yashoda Shatpathy has assured to give Rs. 3,000 under Harishchandra Yojna to his family members and to provide the benefits of other Yojanas.