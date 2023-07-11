Odisha Creates 902 News Posts For Upgraded Higher Secondary Schools

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen the education infrastructure, Odisha Government has created 902 posts including 260 non teaching staff for the upgraded 106 higher secondary schools.

The posts includes 642 post graduate teachers (PGT), 24 laboratory assistants, 24 laboratory attendants, 106 assistant librarians and 106 junior clerks.

The government has upgraded 106 high schools into higher secondary schools. The plus 2 courses have opened in these upgraded schools. The students of these schools can enroll into the plus 2 courses directed in their own school after passing the matriculation examination.

The new posts have been created for imparting education to the students.

Giving special focus on official work, laboratory management and library, the government has also approved the posts of non-teaching staff.