Odisha: Collectors of 3 Dists Advised To Take All Preparedness Measures As IMD Predicts Heavy Rains

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha has advised the Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput and Kalahandi districts to take all preparedness measures to meet any eventuality in view of the heavy rains under the influence of low pressure as predicted by the IMD.
According to the IMD, a low pressure area has formed over North-West Bay of Bengal off Odisha Coast which know lies over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha Coast with associated circulation extending upto 7.6 Km. above mean sea level tilting South wards with height.
Under its influence light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places of district of Odisha on 22.07.2023. Similarly on 22.07.2023 and 23.07.2023 light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places of South Odisha and many places over North Odisha and on 23.07.2023 and 24.07.2023 light to moderate rain/ thundershower over districts of coastal, North interior Odisha and South interior Odisha. On 24.07.2023 and 25.07.2023 light to moderate rain/ thundershower at most places over Odisha.
Rainfall: Highest Rainfall recorded in last 24 hrs: 199.0 mm in Chitrakonda Block of Malkanagiri District. Similarly, 185.0 mm in Korukonda block, 183.2 mm in Malkangiri block and 114.0 mm in Kalimela Block of Malkangiri district recorded. Heavy Rainfall predicted in districts of Malkangiri, Koraput & Kalahandi by IMD.
Measures to be taken by Collectors
- The Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput and Kalahandi districts have been advised by the SRC & Addl. Chief Secretary to take all preparedness measures to meet any eventuality in view of the low pressure.
- All Senior Officers/ field officials of all Departments shall remain present in headquarters. They shall visit the field and take necessary measures in the wake of the low pressure which may cause heavy rainfall.
- The senior officers of the DoWR shall visit field and inspect weak and vulnerable pockets. Men and material should be readiness to meet any eventuality.
- In urban areas, low-lying areas may have water logging and roads/drains may be submerged under water. ULBs must keep the drains/stormwater channels de-congested, and adequate de-watering pumps may be deployed as per requirement.
- Traffic /plying of vehicles on submerged roads are to be regulated.
- Construction materials dumped on roads/ drains/ nallahs may be removed. Drainage clearance must be ensured for free flow of rain/flood water.
- Health and Family Welfare Department has been advised to keep sufficient Anti Snake Venom (ASV) to meet the situation.
- Rest of the Collectors have been advised to keep close watch of the situation.
