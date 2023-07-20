Odisha: Collectors of 3 Dists Advised To Take All Preparedness Measures As IMD Predicts Heavy Rains

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha has advised the Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput and Kalahandi districts to take all preparedness measures to meet any eventuality in view of the heavy rains under the influence of low pressure as predicted by the IMD.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area has formed over North-West Bay of Bengal off Odisha Coast which know lies over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha Coast with associated circulation extending upto 7.6 Km. above mean sea level tilting South wards with height.

Under its influence light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places of district of Odisha on 22.07.2023. Similarly on 22.07.2023 and 23.07.2023 light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places of South Odisha and many places over North Odisha and on 23.07.2023 and 24.07.2023 light to moderate rain/ thundershower over districts of coastal, North interior Odisha and South interior Odisha. On 24.07.2023 and 25.07.2023 light to moderate rain/ thundershower at most places over Odisha.

Rainfall: Highest Rainfall recorded in last 24 hrs: 199.0 mm in Chitrakonda Block of Malkanagiri District. Similarly, 185.0 mm in Korukonda block, 183.2 mm in Malkangiri block and 114.0 mm in Kalimela Block of Malkangiri district recorded. Heavy Rainfall predicted in districts of Malkangiri, Koraput & Kalahandi by IMD.

Measures to be taken by Collectors