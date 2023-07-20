Maharashtra Landslide Death Toll Mounts To 16; Odisha CM Condoles Loss Of Lives

At least 16 people were killed after a massive landslide hit a tribal village in Maharashtra’s Raigad following overnight rains on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

As many as 21 people were rescued after National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to suspend its rescue operations following downpour.

Meanwhile, three persons died in separate rain-related incidents in Palghar district following incessant showers for the third consecutive day.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the landslide-hit Irshalwadi village to take stock of the situation and spoke to the personnel engaged in rescue operation.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Loss of Lives

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the loss of many precious lives in the tragic landslide in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of so many precious lives following the #landslide in Raigad district of Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the safe and speedy recovery of those who have been trapped”, the CM tweeted.