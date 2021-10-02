Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri
Odisha CM Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tribute to Mahatama Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

We celebrate October 2 as the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who led perhaps the biggest mass movement in the world. The hallmark of this movement was non-violence. It is in recognition of his contributions that the United Nations has declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-violence.

October 2 is significant for yet another reason. It’s also the birth anniversary of lal Bahadur Shastri, who resembled Gandhi in many ways — from his simplicity and honesty to conviction and courage. Shastri was a Gandhian on the issue of non-violence as well. After all, for Gandhi non-violence was never a sign of weakness or cowardice.

 

