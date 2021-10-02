India clocks 24,354 new Covid cases, 234 deaths

New Delhi: India reports 24,354 new cases and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload at 2,73,889; lowest in 197 days, says Ministry of health and family welfare.

India’s active caseload stands at 2,73,889, lowest in 197 days, which accounts for less than 0.81 per cent of total cases — lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 25,455 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,30,68,599.

A total of 89.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.