Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Pope Francis In Vatican

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday met His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican. He expressed his pleasure in meeting His Holiness and thanked him for his warm audience. He wished His Holiness good health and long life.

On behalf of Odisha and her people, the Chief Minister presented His Holiness a Pattachitra Painting which depicts the Tree of Life.

Pattachitra is a unique ancient traditional, cloth-based scroll painting from Odisha. This art form is known for its intricate detail, natural colours and mythological themes. It shows the unique expertise of the skilled craftspersons of Odisha.

Many priests and sisters from India, who were at the Vatican, were happy to see Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They wished him well.