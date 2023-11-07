Odisha CM Mourns Maheshwar Mohanty’s Demise

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Speaker Maheshwar Mohanty.

In a message, the Chief Minister said, “Maheshwar Mohanty earned a reputation as a popular leader. He had a reputation as a skilled organiser and played an important role in the development of the state as a minister and MLA. His role in the development of the Puri region in particular will immortalise him. As a Speaker, he has contributed to the establishment of a highly democratic, parliamentary tradition.” The Chief Minister said that his departure is a big loss for Odisha.

The major opposition leaders of the state have also condoled the death of the former MLA of Puri, the Governor of Chhattisgarh Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the passing away of former Speaker and Minister Maheswar Mohanty and termed his demise as an irreparable loss to Odisha politics.