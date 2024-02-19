Odisha CM Inaugurates Two-Day ‘Nua Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated a two-day ‘NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment’ in Bhubaneswar today.

The summit will deliberate on understanding the trend in understanding future growth sectors in industries and skills and then suggest necessary skill training for the youth of the State to make them future-ready in the global job market.

Industry representatives and various other stakeholders attended the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik said that in the age of rapidly changing technology and its impact on our future, we must be in a position to swiftly adapt to the new dimensions of socio-economic structure.

He further said that the first ‘NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment’ will be a platform to understand the trend and set a clear path for the future of our youth.

He said, “Transformation for us is not a choice, it’s an essentiality. Our youth must be future-ready.”

As we stand at the crossroads of economic evolution, he continued, we must come together – industry leaders, and other key stakeholders – to deliberate on strategies that will shape the destiny of our workforce and propel Odisha towards unprecedented prosperity.

He hoped that this summit would lay the foundation for identifying potential growth sectors, future workforce strategies, innovative job creation opportunities, and developing our Skilled-in-Odisha for upcoming industries.

Together, he said, we can unlock the vast potential that Odisha holds, and create an economically vibrant and socially inclusive future.

Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Sri Priti Ranjan Ghadai said that this Summit will help our youngsters find a way to get appropriate skills to stay ahead of others.

Speaking on occasion, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Shri Kartik Pandian spoke on how the Chief Minister brought about a massive transformation in the state.

The state that was staring at the vagaries of natural calamities helplessly now has become a global model in cyclone management, he added.

Hon’ble Chief Minister has transformed virtually every sector of the, empowered women, empowered the poorest man in the remotest village of the state, he said.

Now, under his visionary leadership, the State is looking for the next stage of transformation where the people of Odisha can perform and compete at a global level, he said.

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairperson Alaka Mishra and top officers of the department were present.

Also Read: Two-Day Nua-Odisha Global Summit On ‘Growth & Employment’ Begins In Bhubaneswar