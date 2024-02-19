What is the common connection between two Global stars Anushka Sen & ‘Chachu’ MS Dhoni? Here’s the surprise!

Anushka Sen and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are two acclaimed names from India who have enjoyed global acclaim. They both are the biggest names in their respective fields and enjoy massive fan following among the masses. Anushka, at only 21 years of age, has been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea, expanding her global reach and establishing herself as a Different Global Star of India while Dhoni is the greatest of all times when it comes to cricket.

But what is the common connection between the two? Well, we wonder but here’s what the actress recently revealed! In a recent interview, the actress recalls her first meeting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said, “I went and met with him and he was like, So where are you from? I’m from Ranchi. You are also from Ranchi, right? And that created like the first bond and we were like ‘Yeah! Go Ranchi! Go Ranchi! Go Jharkhand!”

Sen, who shot around 13-14 advertisements in a span of 7 years with Dhoni, also added, “Honestly it still feels like a dream. It felt like a hallucination because Dhoni was the opposite of what people thought a celebrity would be. He was so sweet not only to me. The best part about him is that he treats everybody with respect, with equal respect. Doesn’t matter if you are somebody working behind the camera or if you are an actor.”

She described that the cricketer was polite towards everyone on the set. Additionally, she said, “He has taken pictures with my parents and you know he has spoken to them that, Oh your daughter is so lovely!” She describes how he used to wait after the pack-up to let everyone click photos with him. Her bond with MS Dhoni was so intense that she started calling him, ‘Chachu.’ The actress also mentioned that her father still keeps on referring to Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to inculcating calm and down-to-earth behavior.

On the work front, while her Korean project ‘Asia’ is eagerly anticipated by the fans and the audiences, the actress is also shooting for something exciting. Seems like she has some of the biggest surprises lined up for this year and we are excited to know more about it. Sen was also recently invited by the United Nations to the prestigious COP28 in the UAE, the only Indian to have performed on the stage for a global cause.