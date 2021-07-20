Odisha CM Extends Greetings On Bahuda Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bahuda Yatra.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, “My heartiest greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of the holy return journey of the Lord. With the blessings of the Chaturdhamurti (four idols), let the present difficult situation be removed quickly. Wishing everyone a prosperous life with the progress of our state.”

Bahuda Yatra is the Return Journey of the holy trinity on their three chariots to Srimandir. After spending a week inside the Gundicha temple, the deities commence their Bahuda Yatra on the 10th day.