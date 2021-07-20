DA Case: Assist Engineer Under Vigilance Scanner

Mayurbhanj: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on the house of an assistant engineer, in Kuliana block in Mayurbhanj district, on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his know sources of income.

The assistant engineer has been identified as Dhiraya Majhi.

According to sources, several teams of the anti-corruption agency carried raid out four places including Majhi’s residence and office.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets that the Assistant Engineer had possessed will be ascertained only after completion of the raids, said a Vigilance official.