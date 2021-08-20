Odisha CM Announces Rs 2L Ex-Gratia For The Kin Of Deceased In LPG Cylinder Blast

Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep grief and sympathy for the bereaved family of a person who succumbed to burn injuries sustained during a cooking gas cylinder explosion at Banapur, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

According to reports, the Odisha CM also directed the concerned officials to provide better treatment to all those who sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment. He also prayed for their speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that at least 10 persons, including seven from a family, sustained critical burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at Gambharimunda on Thursday.