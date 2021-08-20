Two ITBP Jawans Killed in Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh

Malkangiri: Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans were on Friday killed during an exchange of fire with Naxals near ITBP camp at Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 12 pm when a coy of 45th battalion of the ITBP were out for parameter patrol duty.

The squad of the ITBP was fired upon by the Naxals in which Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh received bullet injuries and later succumbed.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P, the Naxals also looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set of the security personnel.

Post the attack, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the martyred soldiers were evacuated, he added.This comes months after the deadly Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district in April which killed 22 brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and injured 32 others. The CRPF soldiers in retaliation also killed several naxals in the Bijapur district.