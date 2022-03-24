Odisha: CHSE Releases Plus 2 Exam 2022 Schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Thursday released the complete schedule of Plus 2 exam 2022.

The examination is all set to commence from April 28 and end on May 28 in offline mode starting from 9 am.

More than 3.2 lakh students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will appear for the exams.

All practical exams will be conducted internally by the Schools with their own teachers. Weightage of 20 per cent in both theory and practicals will be given from the performance of the students in quarter-end exams which were conducted by the schools internally.

The CHSE stated both theory and practical exams will be held as per the programme notified even if any of the date is declared as holiday.