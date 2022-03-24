Birbhum Violence: Rampurhat TMC Block President Arrested, One Police Officer Suspended

Kolkata: Police here on Thursday arrested Rampurhat TMC Block President Anarul Hossain in connection with the Birbhum violence.

This came after West Bengal Chief Minister directed the police to take action against the culprits.

On the other hand, describing the incident as a “heinous crime”, Banerjee criticised the role of the Rampurhat SDPO Shayan Ahmed and other police officers and said it could have been averted if the police were proactive.

Those officers should be punished for “negligence in duty”, the CM said.

Later, the SDPO was suspended by the district police authorities.