Odisha CHSE rationalises Plus 2 Science syllabus, examination pattern

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has changed the Plus 2 science syllabus and examination pattern from the academic session 2023-24.

A notification in this regard has been issued to all the stakeholders of Higher Secondary Educations affiliated to CHSE, Odisha.

The syllabus in the subjects of physics, chemistry and biology have been rationalized in accordance with CBSE and shall be applicable from the academic session 2023-24. In these subjects, the regular students shall appear n the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2024 in rationalized syllabus. The rationatized syllabus is available in CHSE website: www. chseodisha.nic.in.

“All other subjects of science, arts, commerce and vocational streams shall remain unchanged for Annual Higher Secondary Examinations, 2024. In mathematics, the rationalized syllabus shall be applicable for the students of Class XI getting admission from the session 2023-24. However, the students of Class XII of the session 2023-24 who will appear in the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2024 in the subject Mathematics shall appear the examination in old syllabus,” the notification further read.

“The syllabi in all subjects of arts and commerce streams, and all other subjects of science stream except physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology shall remain unchanged for 2023 admission batch. The syllabi of vocational stream for 2023 admission batch will be notified shortly. Quarter-end Examinations (three tests) have been replaced by two Internal Tests for the students of class XII who will appear in the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2024. Question pattern of internal Tests will be like that of Quarter-end Examinations conducted during the session 2022-2023,” it added.