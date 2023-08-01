17 Killed, 3 Injured In Crane Accident At Thane Expressway Site; PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-gratia

Thane: Seventeen workers were crushed to death late last night when a crane collapsed on them at a construction site in Thane’s Shahapur in Maharashtra, police said.

The crane fell on a group of workers who were engaged in the construction of the Samruddhi Expressway, killing them instantly. Three injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

The workers were operating a girder launching machine which is a specialised crane that can move large steel beams or girders that are used in the construction of highways, rail bridges and form the foundation for large buildings.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident at Shahapur in Maharashtra and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased and an assistance of Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet said, “Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected.” .

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the tweet said.