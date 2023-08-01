MeT Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain along with thundershowers over many places in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. As per the forecast, the cities will witness one or two spells of intense rainfall till 2 pm today.

It warned of temporary traffic congestion, slippery roads, and waterlogged roads.

As heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha on Monday, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw widespread waterlogging, causing massive inconvenience for the residents of the cities