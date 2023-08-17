Odisha Chief Secy Reviews Works of Satyabadi Odia University

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena today reviewed the progress of construction works of the proposed Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district.

Informing this, the Higher Education Department said the State Government has earmarked 25 acres of land for the construction of the Odia University, which will play a key role in promoting research and higher studies in Odia.

As per reports, the experts have analyzed the draft syllabus of three subjects – Odia language and literature, Linguistics and natural language processing and Regional, Tribal Language and Heritage Studies – to be offered by the Odia University. Admission will be conducted in the three subjects.

The Government is planning to operationalize Odia University on September 5 this year, reports added.