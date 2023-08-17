Chandrayaan 3: Vikram lander successfully separated from spacecraft; Moon landing on Aug 23!

Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander module successfully separated from the Propulsion Module earlier today and is set to undergo a crucial deboosting maneuver on August 18.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, has successfully separated from the propulsion module, marking a significant milestone in the mission.

Deboosting maneuver will allow the Vikram lander to descend to a slightly lower orbit, preparing it for its final descent onto the lunar surface. The deboosting maneuver is a critical step in ensuring the safe landing of the Vikram lander on the Moon’s surface, scheduled for August 23.

While separating from the spacecraft, the Vikram lander module, said, “Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’

According to ISRO, the Lander Module is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 4 AM. Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module will continue its journey in the current orbit for months/years.

The SHAPE payload onboard it would perform a spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability! This payload is SHAPEd by U R Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO, Bengaluru, said ISRO.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission represents India’s third lunar exploration attempt under the Chandrayaan programme of ISRO. It aims to build on the scientific outcomes of previous missions, including the detection of lunar surface water ice.

The success of this mission will further cement India’s position in the global space exploration community.