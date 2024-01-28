Odisha Chess Star Padmini Rout Gets Married to Jaykishin Mankani of Mumbai

Bhubaneswar: Padmini Rout, the Odisha chess star International Master (IM), on Sunday, got married to Jaykishin Mankani, an IT professional and a big fan of Padmini from Mumbai.

The wedding took place in Bhubaneswar and was conducted following the Hindu Vaidik rituals at a hotel in Patia. Many renowned chess players attended the ceremony, including Soumya Swaminathan and Nisha Mohota.

Despite her marriage, Padmini is expected to continue playing chess, in which she has brought many laurels to the State and country, including becoming the champion in the U-16 World Chess Championship, as well as achieving Woman Grand Master and International Master Titles.