Odisha Assembly To Meet For Around Five Hours Daily: Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Winter Session of the State Assembly, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Monday said that Assembly will meet for around five hours daily.

According to official sources, Winter Session is to be held from Dec 1 to 31 and will have 26 working days. Proceedings on Day-1 will begin at 11 AM.

“The proceedings on Day 1 are to begin at 11 AM and the Supplementary Budget will be presented at 5 PM. Ruckus during Governor’s address or Question Hour will invite action as per law,” said Speaker Patro.

He had earlier informed about this decision taken in the All India Speakers’ Conference.