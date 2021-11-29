Natural Remedies To Treat Acne Scars

New Delhi: Acne scars are every girl’s nightmare. Scarring is caused by the more severe forms of acne, with nodules more likely to leave permanent scars than other types of acne. We have piled up some remedies that will help you to get rid of acne scars.

1. Rice powder scrub

Apply the concoction of rice powder with curd and a pinch of turmeric can treat the acne scars. Rub the application gently in small circular movements, especially on the areas with acne marks. Leave it on for five minutes and then wash off with plain water.

2. Apple cider vinegar

This can help balance the pH of your skin and reduce the appearance of red scars. Make a mixture of one part apple cider vinegar and two parts water, and apply it to your scars every day using a cotton ball.

3. Baking soda

A baking soda mixture can serve as an exfoliant that removes dead skin cells. Make a mixture of one tablespoon of baking soda and two tablespoons of water to create an exfoliating mixture. Gently apply to the scarred area and rinse with lukewarm water.

4. Lemon juice

The acid content and antioxidants in lemon juice is another natural means for reducing your acne scars. Equal parts lemon juice and water creates a mixture that you can apply to your scars for an extended period and then rinse. Overuse of this method can irritate your skin due to the acidity.