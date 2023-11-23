Railway E-Ticket Booking Temporarily Affected Due To Technical Reasons: IRCTC

New Delhi: India Railways’ catering arm IRCTC on November 23 stated that its e-ticket services are temporarily affected due to technical glitches.

With no further information on the cause of the glitch, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) added that that technical team is working on it and booking will made available soon.

“DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY E-TICKETING SERVICE IS NOT AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in.,” a downtown message on IRCTC’s website said.

Passengers expressed inconvenience saying that the page is facing technical issue since 10 am. One user wrote: “Page is facing technical issue since 10 am.. tatkal window..

1. Not able to pay 2. Payment dropped 3. After payment deducted,irctc redirect pays shows error”

Another user mentioned, “The site remains closed from 11:30pm to 12:30 am. It is a matter of concern that the IRCTC site is closed after daily maintenance. But the point is why mentioning the same so late.”