Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang meets PM Modi

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia met the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister posted on X : “Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India.”

