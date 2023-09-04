Russia Open To Talks On Ukraine Grain Deal, Putin Tells Turkey’s President Erdogan

New Delhi: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday met Russian President Vladimir Putin to persuade him to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports despite the war with Russia.

Earlier in July, Putin had refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier and was seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other goods that developing nations rely on.

Erdogan said the grain deal was the most important issue discussed between the two leaders in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the Russian president has a residence.

“Everyone is looking at the grain corridor issue,” Erdogan said in opening remarks.

Acknowledging that issues related to the Ukraine crisis would be discussed between them, Putin told Erdogan, “I know that you intend to raise questions about the grain deal. We’re open to negotiations on that subject.”