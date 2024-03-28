Nuapada Revenue Section OSD Arrested After Caught Taking Rs 30K Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Revenue Section in Nuapada Collectorate while taking a Rs 30,000 bribe from a complainant for processing settlement.

The accused OSD, Narendra Kumar Chandrakar, has been apprehended by Vigilance sleuths for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 as 1st instalment out of the overall demand of Rs.46,000 from a complainant for processing Settlement Revision File of his spouse and issuance of RoR (Land Patta) in her favour from the Tahasil office in Komna, the Odisha Vigilance said.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid on 28.03.2024, wherein the accused Revenue Section OSD Narendra Kumar Chandrakar was caught by a team of Odisha Vigilance near Nuapada Collectorate while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of OSD Chandrakar and seized in the presence of witnesses. Both hand wash, as well as pant pocket wash of the accused OSD, gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Chandrakar at Khariar Road and his office room. Accused Revenue Section OSD, Narendra Kumar Chandrakar, has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.08 dated 27.03.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.