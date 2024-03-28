PM Modi attacks Congress over lawyers’ letter to CJI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress party after hundred of lawyers wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging that a “vested interest group” is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts.

PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) that it is “vintage Congress behaviour” to browbeat and bully others as top lawyers like Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra and Chetan Mittal wrote to the CJI about the attempts made to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

The prime minister said, “To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a “committed judiciary” – they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation.”

“No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them,” he added, while tagging a post on X that carried the letter written by lawyers to the chief justice on Thursday.